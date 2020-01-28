Madagascar floods: Fears of hunger and malnourishment

Heavy flooding and landslides in Madagascar have killed more than 30 people following a week of heavy rain.

The northwestern town of Marovoay is submerged, forcing thousands to leave their homes.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Madagascar #Floods