Madagascar floods: Fears of hunger and malnourishment

47 mins ago

Heavy flooding and landslides in Madagascar have killed more than 30 people following a week of heavy rain.
The northwestern town of Marovoay is submerged, forcing thousands to leave their homes.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

