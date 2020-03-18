Made in Malaysia: How mosque event spread virus to SE Asia

A gathering of Muslims, held at the end of last month at a sprawling mosque complex on the outskirts of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, has emerged as a source of hundreds of new coronavirus infections spanning Southeast Asia.

It was attended by 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

