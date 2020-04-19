Madrid DJs entertain neighbours with balcony party amid COVID-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of Madrid DJs lightened up the lockdown isolation of their young neighbours by entertaining them with their music during a weekly balcony party on Saturday.

Every weekend the Maldonadas street, located in the heart of Madrid’s La Latina district, hosts so-called “Verbena Vecinal”, a party between neighbours. The residents can be seen enjoying the music, dancing, having drinks and toasting with their neighbours from their own balconies.

Spain went on complete lockdown after becoming one of the worst-hit European countries, with over 20,000 people dying from the virus as of Saturday.

