Madrid prepares: Spanish capital looks forward to life after lockdown

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :

➡️ Virus response probe: WHO members agree to an independent inquiry into pandemic response.

➡️ Merkel-Macron recovery fund: Divisions emerge over €500BN aid plan proposed by France and Germany.

➡️ UK Coronavirus deaths: Latest figures show number of coronavirus-related fatalities in excess of 44K.

➡️ Global emissions plunge: Daily fossil CO2 emissions dropped by 17% amid coronavirus lockdown.

