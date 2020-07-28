-
Madrid's flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market
A battle is brewing in Madrid between local authorities and traders at a popular flea market. Health officials want to keep the market closed to avoid spreading the coronavirus — but stall holders say their livelihoods are at stake.
