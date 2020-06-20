Maestro Daniel Barenboim: Live music must survive the pandemic | Talk to Al Jazeera

Maestro Daniel Barenboim is one of the leading figures in the world of classical music.

He has conducted all the major orchestras and performed at some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.

Born in Argentina, his first performance came at the age of seven back in 1950. Two years later his family moved to Salzburg, Austria, and then to Israel, where he became passionate about politics and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Barenboim has since had an outstanding international career and is also recognised for his humanitarian work. In 1999, he created the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra with young musicians from across the Middle East to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

But Barenboim has also faced controversy and criticism from some of the musicians who have played under his baton.

As Israel’s recently elected government plans to annex parts of the illegally occupied West Bank, can peace in the region ever be achieved? And can arts and culture play a new role in our lives after the global coronavirus pandemic?

To discuss this and more, the general music director of the Berlin State Opera and the Staatskapelle Berlin, Daniel Barenboim, talks to Al Jazeera.

