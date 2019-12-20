-
Mahathir Mohamad: Muslim world ‘in a state of crisis’
Muslim leaders meeting in Malaysia are calling for a new approach to tackling the rise of Islamophobia and conflict around the world.
But divisions between Muslim countries have been highlighted as leaders from only 20 nations attended.
Apparent pressure from Saudi Arabia has been blamed for many staying away.
Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports from Kuala Lumpur.
