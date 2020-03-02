-
‘Major crisis in Burkina Faso worsening exponentially day by day’
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, granted France 24 an interview from Geneva. He described the humanitarian crisis in the Syrian northwest region of Idlib as one of the “most terrible over nine years”. Back from a trip to the Sahel region, Filippo Grandi is particularly concerned about Burkina Faso, where he witnessed 800 000 of people fleeing their homes attacked by jihadists with “absolutely no hesitation in killing, and raping”, telling stories “among the most horrifying” he ever heard.
