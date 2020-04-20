Malawi nurses go on nationwide strike against poor working conditions

In tonight’s edition: In Malawi, nurses have staged a walk out in hospitals across the country over working conditions amid fears they won’t be able to handle a spike in coronaviruses. This strike comes amid divisions in the country over whether to implement a lockdown or not. In Nigeria President Buhari has lashed out at bandits who he says are taking advantage of the lockdown. Gunmen are responsible for at least 47 deaths in the north east state of Katsina in recent days.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en