Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner

Malawi’s opposition leader has won the rerun of the presidential election.

Lazarus Chakwera got just under 59 percent of the vote.

That makes him the first African opposition leader to win power in a court-ordered rerun.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Matusa reports on an historic moment for African democracy.

