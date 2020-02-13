Malawi rape allegations against police officers

Human rights lawyers in Malawi say police are taking too long to investigate officers accused of rape and sexual abuse.

At least 17 women have told rights workers they were attacked last year.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Malawi #SexualViolence