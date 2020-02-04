Share
Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

2 hours ago

Malawi’s constitutional court has declared last year’s disputed presidential election invalid, citing widespread irregularities.
Peter Mutharika who has been president since 2014, had been declared the winner in May’s elections.
A new presidential poll must now be held within 150 days.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from the capital, Lilongwe.

