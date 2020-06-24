Malawi votes in presidential re-run

Malawian voters have defied the coronavirus pandemic to return to the polls for the second time in just over a year after President Peter Mutharika’s re-election was annulled by the Constitutional Court. Also, prosecutors at the ICC are appealing against the decision to acquit former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo of crimes against humanity. Victims of the 2010-2011 post-electoral crisis fear no one will be held responsible for their pain. And finally, private constructions have sprung up along Senegal’s coastline and many locals are growing increasingly frustrated.

