Malawi: Workers relieved as court blocks COVID-19 lockdown plan

Malawi government wanted to impose a 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But a High Court judge blocked the plan on Friday because of the devastating impact it would have on workers who would lose their incomes.

Workers say they cannot afford to stay at home in spite of the health risks from the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

