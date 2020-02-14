Malawians urge electoral commission’s chairwoman to resign

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe demanding the chairwoman of the country’s electoral commission resign.

The top court last week annulled last year’s presidential election vote, citing widespread, systematic and grave irregularities.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley has more.

