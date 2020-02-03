Malawi’s disputed election: Court to rule on 2019 results

Malawi’s constitutional court is set to rule on whether to annul last year’s disputed presidential election results.

The vote in May returned the sitting President Peter Mutharika to power, sparking widespread protests by the opposition who say the polls were rigged.

Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera lost by a slim margin.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Malawi #MalawiPresidentialElection2019 #AljazeeraEnglish