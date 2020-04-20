Malaysia: Concerns over labour abuse to meet rubber gloves demand

The coronavirus pandemic has seen demand for medical rubber gloves soar – driven by a surge in orders from Europe and the United States.

About two-thirds of the world’s supply is made in Malaysia.

But there are concerns over forced labour as factories try to keep up with demand.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.

