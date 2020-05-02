Malaysia ‘detains migrants, refugees’ amid coronavirus lockdown

The Malaysian government has detained more than 700 migrants and refugees. It says it is part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But it comes after weeks of increased social media attacks on foreigners. Some posts have accused them of spreading the virus. Others blame them for being a drain on the country’s resources.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.

