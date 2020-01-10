Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up

Malaysia has released audio recordings that purportedly show former Prime Minister Najib Razak asking the United Arab Emirates’ crown prince to help cover up a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal in which Najib has been implicated.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating his role in 1MDB corruption scandal.

Malaysian and US officials say about $4.5bn was misappropriated from 1MDB. But Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

Michael Hershman is president and CEO at the Fairfax Group, which specialises in corporate risk management. He joins us on Skype from Florida to discuss these latest updates.

