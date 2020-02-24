Malaysian politics in turmoil: Is Mahathir-Anwar alliance over?

There is political turmoil in Malaysia after the king accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir’s party has quit the coalition government.

It follows talks by some members of the ruling coalition to exclude the prime minister’s chosen successor and rival, Anwar Ibrahim, from a new administration.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi has more from Kuala Lumpur.

