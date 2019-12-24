Malaysian researchers focus on resilient crops

Food scientists in Malaysia are working to reduce the world’s dependence on four major crops.

Wheat, corn, rice, and soybeans provide two-thirds of the global food supply and there are fears population growth and climate change could cause shortages.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Semenyih, in western Malaysia.

