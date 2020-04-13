Malaysia’s indigenous people hit hard during coronavirus lockdown

Malaysia’s movement restrictions due to the coronavirus have been particularly hard on its indigenous people who mostly reside in remote areas and live off the land.

They are finding it difficult to get their agricultural produce to markets and with little cash to spare, will likely fall through the economic cracks.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

