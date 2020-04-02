Maldives: Long queues disregard social distancing as banks briefly open

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A long queue of closely-positioned people was filmed outside a branch of the Bank of Ceylon in Male on Thursday, after the government announced a brief reopening of banks, which were initially closed in an effort to promote social distancing to fight the spreading of coronavirus.

Footage shows the tightly-packed queue extending down the street, with people ignoring the practice of social distancing. The government reportedly opened the banks for three hours on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been over 962,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 49,000 of which resulted in death, while some 203,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200402-038

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-038

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly