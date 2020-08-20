Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Malian army colonel Assimi Goita declared himself head of the junta that led the coup in the West African country, as he was meeting top civil servants in Bamako, on Wednesday, during a speech broadcasted by state TV ORTM1.

“We intervened following the very tense political situation that Mali was going through and that you all witnessed, so we’ve put the people above everything,” said Goita, before adding that the junta has “no political ambition.”

“Our goal is, through the various meetings we had with the various social and political groups, to hand over rapidly the powers to a civilian transition for the continuity of the state,” stated the new leader.

“So I want to reassure you, you can continue working without any pressure,” he concluded.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, after being allegedly detained by the troops following the military mutiny.

The African Union, European Union, and the UN Security Council have all demanded that the junta release President Ibrahim Boubacar, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and the others who were taken captive in Tuesday’s coup after months of anti-government protests.

