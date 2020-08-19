Mali coup: Soldiers promise to hold new elections

Soldiers in Mali have forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign.

Military leaders say they will form a transitional, civilian-led government and organise, what they call, credible elections.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has condemned the coup.

In the coming hours, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the crisis.

