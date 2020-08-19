Mali ‘in crisis for more or less a decade’

The military coup that ousted Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday is the result of years of tensions in the country, Africa specialist Paul Melly of Chatham House tells France 24.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en