-
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally - 9 hours ago
-
Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests - 9 hours ago
-
Poland election result: Narrow victory for conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda - 9 hours ago
-
Heartwarming moment koalas return home after devastating Australian bushfires - 9 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands call for government to resign at Sofia rally - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Violent scuffles erupt between ‘Back the Blue”Back the Blue’ and BLM protesters at NYC rally - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters respond to fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego *STILLS* - 9 hours ago
-
USA: 21 injured after explosion and fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego - 9 hours ago
-
Mali opposition rejects president’s concessions amid stalemate - 10 hours ago
-
Poland’s incumbent Duda tops presidential vote - 10 hours ago
Mali opposition rejects president’s concessions amid stalemate
Mali’s opposition on Sunday rejected concessions by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita aimed at resolving an escalating political crisis that has sparked deadly protests, saying it would be satisfied only if he resigns.
Keita promised to form a national unity government and dissolve the constitutional court.
But tensions remain high and people are still demanding his resignation.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Mali #MaliUnrest #IbrahimBoubacarKeita