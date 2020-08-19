-
Mali: President Keita announces resignation following soldiers mutiny
Mandatory credit: ORTM
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation in a televised address to the nation from a military camp near the capital of Bamako on Wednesday, after being seized by soldiers on Tuesday.
“I will comply, because I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power” Keita declared.
The president stressed that departure was forced by army “intervention” questioning ‘”do I have any choice?”
Keita said his resignation will be succeeded by the dissolution of the National Assembly and the government.
Tuesday’s mutiny by soldiers and subsequent arrests have been condemned by the international organisations, from regional bodies such as African Union and The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to the United Nations, with the Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. Keita’s resignation comes after months of public discontent and demonstrations calling on him to step down.
“Dear compatriots, Malians, soldiers, sub-officers, officers, superior officers, general officers of the Malian Army, for seven years I have had the happiness and the joy to try and redress this country as best as I could because since the beginning, since my first mission as head of government of this country, I am convinced that fabulous efforts were needed to give back life to the Malian Army.”
SOT, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali (French): “I think every moment has its truth. Today, after weeks of turbulence, there has been unrest, from which unfortunately there have been victims, to whom I pay tribute, and I have never wished for (this). Everyone in this country knows it.”
SOT, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali (French): “Today, if this had to happen, according to some members of the army, by their intervention, then do I have any choice? I will comply, because I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power. That is why, while I thank the Malian nation for accompanying me these past few years, for their warmth and affection, I have decided to quit my post, from this moment, with all the legal consequences: the dissolution of the National Assembly and the government. May Allah help and bless Mali. I do not feel any hate towards anyone, my love for my country does not allow me to. God save us. Thank you.”
