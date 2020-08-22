-
LIVE from outside Berlin hospital as Navalny arrives - 21 mins ago
-
Meet the woman campaigning for her right to die just for being old - 23 mins ago
-
Germany: Police convoy escorts Navalny to Charite hospital for treatment - 24 mins ago
-
Libya’s warring rivals announce ceasefire - 2 hours ago
-
Air ambulance carrying ill Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany - 2 hours ago
-
Mali: Thousands celebrate downfall of president Keita following coup - 3 hours ago
-
Qatar: Nature and development at a crossroads | Talk to Al Jazeera - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: Navalny brought to Berlin for medical care after suspected poisoning – airport stakeout - 3 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Islamabad protest decries Israel-UAE treaty - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Chairman of NGO that flew Navalny to Berlin awaits his arrival at Charite hospital - 3 hours ago
Mali: Thousands celebrate downfall of president Keita following coup
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands gathered at Independence Square in Bamako, to celebrate the coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), on Friday.
Protesters cheered and blew vuvuzelas alongside military officers and opposition supporters.
Speaking to the crowd, military government’s spokesman Ismael Wague said, “Our work has been to complete the fight that you have been fighting since we recognise us in your fight.”
A representative for Amara Bathily said, “Currently IBK is no longer there, I think it is only one step. The fight must continue and we are already committed to continue our struggle, to watch over the state and to fight against bad governance.”
Keita was arrested on Tuesday and was forced to announce his resignation, following months of protests. Coup leaders have stated they are in talks with opposition parties and say a military government will govern until a transitional government is formed.
Video ID: 20200822-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly