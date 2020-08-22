Mali: Thousands celebrate downfall of president Keita following coup

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands gathered at Independence Square in Bamako, to celebrate the coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), on Friday.

Protesters cheered and blew vuvuzelas alongside military officers and opposition supporters.

Speaking to the crowd, military government’s spokesman Ismael Wague said, “Our work has been to complete the fight that you have been fighting since we recognise us in your fight.”

A representative for Amara Bathily said, “Currently IBK is no longer there, I think it is only one step. The fight must continue and we are already committed to continue our struggle, to watch over the state and to fight against bad governance.”

Keita was arrested on Tuesday and was forced to announce his resignation, following months of protests. Coup leaders have stated they are in talks with opposition parties and say a military government will govern until a transitional government is formed.

Video ID: 20200822-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly