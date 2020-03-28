Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic

After six years of delay, Mali’s parliamentary election is due on Sunday.

The president hopes the vote will bring peace after years of attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda. But the main opposition leader was kidnapped a few days ago while out campaigning.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

