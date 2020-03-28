Share
0 0 0 0

Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic

about 1 hour ago

After six years of delay, Mali’s parliamentary election is due on Sunday.
The president hopes the vote will bring peace after years of attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda. But the main opposition leader was kidnapped a few days ago while out campaigning.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mali #Election

Leave a Comment