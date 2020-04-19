Mali to hold second-round elections

Voters in Mali are being called to the polls on Sunday for the second round of legislative elections.

The government decided to go ahead with the vote despite the kidnapping of an opposition leader and an upsurge in violence in the north and centre of the country.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

