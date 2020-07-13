Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests

Protesters in Mali took the streets of the capital Bamako on Friday shouting “Enough is Enough” – they are seeking the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Shots were also fired at the state TV network ORTM as protesters stormed the building. For months now, an opposition coalition lead by a popular imam, Mahmoud Dicko, has been seeking to force Keita out of power.

