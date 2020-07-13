-
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally - 9 hours ago
Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests - 9 hours ago
Poland election result: Narrow victory for conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda - 9 hours ago
Heartwarming moment koalas return home after devastating Australian bushfires - 9 hours ago
Bulgaria: Thousands call for government to resign at Sofia rally - 9 hours ago
USA: Violent scuffles erupt between ‘Back the Blue”Back the Blue’ and BLM protesters at NYC rally - 9 hours ago
USA: Firefighters respond to fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego *STILLS* - 9 hours ago
USA: 21 injured after explosion and fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego - 10 hours ago
Mali opposition rejects president’s concessions amid stalemate - 10 hours ago
Poland’s incumbent Duda tops presidential vote - 10 hours ago
Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests
Protesters in Mali took the streets of the capital Bamako on Friday shouting “Enough is Enough” – they are seeking the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Shots were also fired at the state TV network ORTM as protesters stormed the building. For months now, an opposition coalition lead by a popular imam, Mahmoud Dicko, has been seeking to force Keita out of power.
