Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Robert Abela will be Malta’s next prime minister after being elected as the new leader of the governing Labour Party.

He will replace Joseph Muscat, whose once-spotless career was brought down by a scandal surrounding the murder of a journalist.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from the capital, Valletta.

