Malta: March for “justice” demonstrations continue into 2020

Demonstrators marched on the Maltese Parliament in Valletta on Sunday, the first opposition march of 2020.

Protesters, including activists from the left-wing Graffiti Movement, walked with banners and signs, before gathering to hear speeches

Some could be heard chanting “mafia” and “justice”, a response to scandal involving the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 after reporting about alleged high-level corruption.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is due to stand down on January 12, after his aides were implicated in the case.

