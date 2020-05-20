-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 16 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 2 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 3 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 4 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Malta: Migrants accuse authorities of blocking ships
Authorities on the Mediterranean island of Malta are being accused of violating international law. Footage has been released showing Maltese armed forces actively preventing a vessel with 101 people on board coming into port.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Malta #Migrants