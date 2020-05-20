Share
Malta: Migrants accuse authorities of blocking ships

12 hours ago

Authorities on the Mediterranean island of Malta are being accused of violating international law. Footage has been released showing Maltese armed forces actively preventing a vessel with 101 people on board coming into port.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

