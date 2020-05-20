Malta: Migrants accuse authorities of blocking ships

Authorities on the Mediterranean island of Malta are being accused of violating international law. Footage has been released showing Maltese armed forces actively preventing a vessel with 101 people on board coming into port.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

