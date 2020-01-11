Share
Malta’s Labour Party votes to choose new PM

about 1 hour ago

The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is about to get a new prime minister.
Joseph Muscat announced his resignation last month over his connection to people accused of killing a journalist, in 2017.
Members of the ruling Labour Party will elect a new leader to take over the role.
Muscat is accused of being linked to people implicated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in 2017.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from the capital, Valletta.

