Malta’s Labour Party votes to choose new PM

The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is about to get a new prime minister.

Joseph Muscat announced his resignation last month over his connection to people accused of killing a journalist, in 2017.

Members of the ruling Labour Party will elect a new leader to take over the role.

Muscat is accused of being linked to people implicated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in 2017.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from the capital, Valletta.

