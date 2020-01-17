Maltese protesters demand justice over investigation of journalist’s death

After the new Maltese Prime Minister was sworn in on Monday, people are hoping that he will handle the investigations into the murder of anti-corruption journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, better than his predecessor. Catherine Bennett reports.

