Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered

Foreign correspondents the world over mourn the sudden death at 68 of The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey. François Picard’s panel remembers the four-decade career of a journalist whose work took him from Latin America to the Middle East and his adopted home of Paris.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en