Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered

22 hours ago

Foreign correspondents the world over mourn the sudden death at 68 of The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey. François Picard’s panel remembers the four-decade career of a journalist whose work took him from Latin America to the Middle East and his adopted home of Paris.

