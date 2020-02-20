Man stabbed at central London mosque

A man in his 70s has been stabbed at one of the largest mosques in the United Kingdom’s capital, London.

The victim’s life is not in danger, according to news reports.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called on Thursday to the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park. Officers found one man with stab wounds, and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. On Twitter, mosque-goers posted images of a man being held down by police on the mosque floor.

Tallha Abdulrazaq, a counterterrorism specialist, talks to Al Jazeera.

