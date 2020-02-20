Managing our nuclear legacy

The Cold War may feel like a long time ago, but its nuclear legacy is undeniable. Today there are some 14,000 nuclear warheads in the world. How best to control and manage them? And as countries push to reduce their carbon emissions, just how enthusiastic should we be about swapping coal for nuclear? We speak to Emlyn Hughes, professor of physics at Columbia University and founding director of the K=1 Project at the Center for Nuclear Studies.

