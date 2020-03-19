Many flock to Florida for spring break despite COVID-19 warnings

Crowds of university students in the United States are celebrating spring break, despite dire health warnings over the new coronavirus.

Florida is one of the biggest destinations, where bars and clubs have been told to close early, some beaches and theme parks have also shut.

But many are ignoring instructions to avoid large crowds, potentially putting others at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

