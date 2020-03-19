-
Many workers in US excluded from cash payment benefit
The US Congress has passed a $100bn bill aimed at easing the plight of citizens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
It provides for free testing and added unemployment payments.
But what the bill does not have is paid sick leave for all.
That means thousands will have to choose between work and staying home to care for a loved one.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
