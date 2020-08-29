March on Washington 2020: Thousands rally for racial justice | DW News

Harkening back to the 1963 March on Washington, huge crowds marched again for racial justice in the US capital. The rally was held at the Lincoln Memorial, where 57 years ago hundreds of thousands gathered to hear Martin Luther King give his “I have a dream” speech, pleading for racial equality. The recent police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake has reignited tensions over perceived police violence against Black people in the US and energized the Black Lives Matter movement. Among the speakers were Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and family members of George Floyd.

