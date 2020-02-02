Margot Robbie accepts Brad Pitt’s Supporting Actor BAFTA 2020 🏆 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Margot Robbie gives an acceptance speech on behalf of Brad Pitt for the 2020 Supporting Actor BAFTA.

Coverage of the BAFTAs, the UK’s prestigious annual film awards.

Graham Norton hosts highlights from the British Academy Film Awards, the prestigious awards ceremony celebrating the best in Film and the most glamorous night in the film calendar, where the film stars are out on the red carpet. Nominees for the sought-after Bafta masks include Scarlett Johansson, Robert De Niro, Leonardo Dicaprio, Joaquin Phoenix and Margot Robbie with hit films like Joker, The Irishman, Star Wars, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood competing for the awards.

