Margot Robbie was a dorky Harry Potter fan! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Margot Robbie talks about being a dorky Harry Potter fan as a child.

Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie promotes new Harley Quinn DC superhero film Birds of Prey, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith talk about their roles in romantic drama Queen & Slim, and Hollywood great Jim Carrey discusses starring as Doctor Robotnik in the new film based on Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 26 Episode 16 | BBC

