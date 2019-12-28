Mars 2020: NASA’s robotic rover almost complete

Work on a NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of its journey to Mars next year. Its mission will be to collect samples from Mars and to try to find any traces of microbial life dating back billions of years.

It is hoped the mission could also lay the groundwork to one day send humans to the red planet.

Al Jazeera’s Joao da Silva reports.

