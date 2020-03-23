Maryland church offers drive-thru confessions amid coronavirus closure

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Taking its cue from countless restaurants and other businesses facing closure due to the coronavirus, a church in the Washington, DC metropolitan area in Bowie has crafted a drive-thru for parishioners to give their confessions.

After public spaces were ordered to close, Father Scott Holmer said he found inspiration from the drive-thru testing sites in South Korea to take to the parking lot and give people a safe place to air their concerns.

“In some sense, the confessions have kind of taken the place for our public ministry since we can’t do public masses right now cause we can’t open up the church,” said Scott McHenry, a seminarian at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church on Sunday.

“This one is unbelievable and inspiring to everyone. Especially right now, we need to have hope and faith,” said one happy customer.

The Washington municipality recently took more drastic measures to prevent the spread of illness, closing sidewalks and the areas around the city’s numerous monuments to discourage crowds.

