Mask-wearing cookies sell like hot cakes in Dortmund

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, Schurener Backparadies bakery, in Dortmund, came up with the idea of making a cookie wearing a surgical mask and naming it the American.

Footage shot on Friday at the bakery shows the customers lining up to buy the mask-wearing pastry – while keeping a safe distance between each other, of course.

“We came up with the idea of making the Americans with a face mask, because most people now exchange messages using emoji,” said baker Tim Kartun, adding that due to the coronavirus “everyone is stressed out,” and that “many people want to have a face mask, but there aren’t many available, and there we came up with the idea of making this American with a face mask.”

While the bakery sells around 20 to 30 of the normal pastries a day, the American “sells between 300 and 400,” said the baker.

As of Friday, over 85,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Germany, with 1,138 fatalities, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

