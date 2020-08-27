Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate

Riot police in Minsk dispersed anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Wednesday night. The protest in the capital city marks the 19th day of consecutive demonstrations since the disputed early-August election.

