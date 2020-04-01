Mass disinfection programmes have no real benefit, expert says

Dr Jason Wang is the director of the Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention at Stanford University.

He says the use of disinfectant sprays may be of some psychological comfort to people but will not be medically effective against the coronavirus.

Wang says some chemicals in the sprays are a health hazard and could cause respiratory problems.

